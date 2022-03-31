Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Late night drivers in a north Norfolk town have been stopped in their tracks by lines of trollies positioned to form a barricade across a road.

Drivers in North Walsham reported seeing the trollies on Yarmouth Road between the Lidl supermarket and the Roys department store opposite, at about 1am on Tuesday, March 28, and also the following night at about 11.30pm.

Diana Rudram, whose daughter was forced to turn her car around and take an alternate route when she encountered the trollies on her way home on Monday night, said she was concerned about the motives of those who had constructed the blockade.

She said: "My daughter was driving home late and was shocked to see a massive row of trolleys from Lidl right across to Roys which totally blocked the road.

Lidl on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

"She was tempted to take a photo or move them so she could continue with her journey, but wisely thought it was not a good idea to leave the safety of her car especially being a lady on her own.

"As she swung her car round to drive down Yarmouth Road and Spencer Avenue instead, she spotted someone running away.

"Were they just kids messing around or someone with more sinister motives?"

Over 50 commenters replied to a Facebook post by Ms Rudram asking if they had seen the trollies, with many confirming they too had encountered the barricade.

One commenter said they had often seen a group of teenagers in the area late at night "messing about in the road" and shouting.

Police could be seen clearing up the trolleys during the night, with a spokesperson confirming the incident was yet to be reported and officers had simply come across the trollies while out on patrol.

Anyone who witnesses further incidents where items are blocking a carriageway has been urged to call 999 immediately as this is considered to be an emergency.

Officers have asked anyone with information on the barricade to contact North Walsham Safer Neighbourhood Team via email: SNTNorthWalsham@norfolk.police.uk

Lidl have been contacted for comment.



