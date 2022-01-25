News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Dog who helped grieving family wins national award

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:52 PM January 25, 2022
Roxy has won a national award after helping her family through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown

Roxy has won a national award after helping her family through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown. - Credit: Andrew Lamb

A dog who helped boost her family's spirits after a number of loved ones died during lockdown has been honoured with a national award.

Roxy, a Siberian Husky from North Walsham, has won the Woof and Well Award, which aims to celebrate dogs which have formed a special bond with their owners and helped them during lockdown.

Her owner, Sarah Rhodes, 41, adopted six-year-old Roxy in 2020, after Sarah’s mother and Roxy’s owner died aged 63 and Roxy has since helped to comfort her and other members of the family while grieving.

Sarah Rhodes, Roxy and the award.

Sarah Rhodes, Roxy and the award. - Credit: Andrew Lamb

She said: “Roxy belonged to my mum who lived in Cheshire.

"We received a call to say mum had fallen at home, she appeared very unwell and without any prior signs, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"She returned home three weeks after diagnosis and I stayed with her for 11 days until she passed away.

"We decided to bring Roxy to live with us.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
  2. 2 New group's bid to take over Holt Hall
  3. 3 Nail bar owner now planning to open third shop in north Norfolk
  1. 4 30-year-old to take over as district council leader
  2. 5 Police investigate report of drink-spiking at North Walsham pub
  3. 6 Four Norfolk gastropubs named among best in UK
  4. 7 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  5. 8 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  6. 9 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
  7. 10 Further cold weather alert for Norfolk and Waveney

"My mum had been ill without anyone really knowing because of lockdown so she hadn’t been feeding Roxy properly and she only weighed 14kg.

Roxy the dog.

Roxy the dog. - Credit: Andrew Lamb

"Roxy was very depressed and was traumatised after she was left home on her own for five days while mum was in hospital without any of us being informed. We were not even sure she could bark.”

Ms Rhodes and her family spent the following weeks and months encouraging Roxy to eat and getting her interested in life around her again, helping her to make new friends and even bringing her bark back.

In return, the family say Roxy has helped them through Ms Rhodes' mother's battle with cancer and the death of her husband, and also the death of her oldest daughter's best friend at the age of 15.

Sarah Rhodes with her dog Roxy who helped her through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown

Sarah Rhodes with her dog Roxy who helped her through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown. - Credit: Andrew Lamb

Ms Rhodes added: “As a family, we have had some tough challenges since mum died.

“The month after mum passed away, my oldest daughter's best friend died, which was absolutely devastating and Roxy supported Lily, curling up on her bed with her and just knowing when she is needed.

"My younger daughter was diagnosed with triple curve scoliosis two months later and had major spinal surgery and Roxy kept her company during her recovery.”

Roxy has won a national award after helping her family through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown

Roxy has won a national award after helping her family through a number of loved ones' deaths during lockdown. - Credit: Andrew Lamb

Ms Rhodes and Roxy will enjoy a dog-friendly hotel break where they will be presented with the award, organised by pet food manufacturer Vet's Choice.

Norfolk Live News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aylmerton field

Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Flintstones in Wiveton

Bid to change use of north Norfolk B&B to residential home

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to

Film

5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A man was charged with drink driving after his vehicle crashed into a wall and a tree in Blakeney.

Norfolk Police

Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon