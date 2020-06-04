Search

Police deny rumours of dog thefts

PUBLISHED: 13:06 04 June 2020

A homeless brown puppy with sad eyes is worth autumn on bench on the street. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rumours of dog thefts which have circulated among a number of communities have this afternoon been denied by police.

Many Twitter and Facebook groups have been speculating that dog thieves were in operation in areas including North Walsham, Happisburgh, Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Police confirmed they had spoken to two people regarding anti-social behaviour however no offences had been committed.

In response to the rumours a police spokesman said: “We are aware of rumours circulating within the community regarding dog thefts. We are also aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour involving two individuals. Officers have been liaising with the two individuals concerned, along with the RSPCA ,and no offences have been identified.”

