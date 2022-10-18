People in North Walsham including Rebbeca Lysaght and David Pardon, pictured in the inset images, have welcomed the new landscaped public space at Church Approach. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Daniel Hickey

Business owners and locals have described a new landscaped public space in North Walsham as "an improvement".

Church Approach reopened in August after a six-month upgrade including new flower beds, benches and pavement - part of £3.6m plans to make the town centre more pedestrian-friendly.

Rebecca Lysaght, who owns the Shambles Cafe, said: "I think it looks great and it's a hell of an improvement on what it was before.

"The town was in the doldrums. It looks more beautiful. It's a nice place to spend time in so it will attract more people."

Church Approach in North Walsham reopened in August after six months of work installing new flowerbeds, pavement and benches. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

She thinks the work will help the town.

"There is an issue with the closure of the town reducing footfall at the moment. But if we suffer a little pain, there will be gain at the end of it.

"We just have to be more patient," she added.

The Hop In, North Walsham town centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Across the road, the landlords at the Hop In bar were less certain the new square will attract people to the town.

Jane Edrupt, co-owner with Nigel Davies, said: "While it is clear that the council gave this improvement considerable thought and have spent a great deal on this, I believe there was limited thought to impact of the works on the businesses surrounding the approach.

"Has this improved the town? Visually, yes there is some improvement, but does it attract people into the town, not compared to the cost to businesses that have suffered because of it."

Steps descending from the grounds of St Nicholas Church in North Walsham to Church Approach. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A spokesperson for North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), said: "The council appreciates there was some disruption to businesses during the transformation of the land at Church Approach.

"NNDC has therefore sought to accommodate the needs of the businesses most immediately affected, for example by offering alternative space and moving the boundary fencing, whenever possible during the weekends."

David Pardon, 71, from North Walsham, thinks that the new Church Approach is an improvement on before. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

David Pardon, 71, from North Walsham, said: "I think it's a great improvement. It looks very green. It's nice to see people sitting outside the Hop In and the Shambles."

Simon Weal, 56, at Church Approach in North Walsham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Simon Weal, 56, also from the town, said: "I know there has been a bit of controversy about it, that it cost too much money, but it looks a damn sight better that it used to.

"There's green stuff here now rather than just stone," he added.



