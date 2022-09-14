News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

North Walsham plans ceremony to honour the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:44 AM September 14, 2022
The Queen leaves behind an enduring legacy

A ceremony saying farewell to the Queen will be held in North Walsham on Friday, September 16. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A ceremony remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth II is to be held in North Walsham.

The gathering will take place in the Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 16, at 11am.

Speakers will include the mayor, councillor Garry Bull, councillor Lucy Shires and Reverend David Warner, priest in charge of the Benefice of North Walsham.

Anew memorial stone, prepared by Nick Hindle Stonemasons, will also be unveiled.

Residents have been invited to join the ceremony to say farewell to the Queen.

On Monday, September 19, the day of the state funeral, the little chapel in the cemetery will be open all day for those visiting their loved ones who may want to spend a few moments in quiet reflection.

Last week, reacting to the Queen's death, Rev'd Warner said: "The first feeling is of shock, for someone who has always been there, and who was our mother, our grandmother, and our great-grandmother."


North Walsham News

Don't Miss

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Carnival 1982 Uncle Trev and his tricycle entertain the crowds.

Nostalgia

Look back at life in this north Norfolk seaside town in the 1980s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Outside the Sea Marge Hotel

Hotel facing coastal erosion threat to build 'moveable' holiday lodges

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Updated

Wanted man from Norwich returned to prison system

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon