A ceremony saying farewell to the Queen will be held in North Walsham on Friday, September 16. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A ceremony remembering the life of Queen Elizabeth II is to be held in North Walsham.

The gathering will take place in the Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 16, at 11am.

Speakers will include the mayor, councillor Garry Bull, councillor Lucy Shires and Reverend David Warner, priest in charge of the Benefice of North Walsham.

Anew memorial stone, prepared by Nick Hindle Stonemasons, will also be unveiled.

Residents have been invited to join the ceremony to say farewell to the Queen.

On Monday, September 19, the day of the state funeral, the little chapel in the cemetery will be open all day for those visiting their loved ones who may want to spend a few moments in quiet reflection.

Last week, reacting to the Queen's death, Rev'd Warner said: "The first feeling is of shock, for someone who has always been there, and who was our mother, our grandmother, and our great-grandmother."



