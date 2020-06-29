Video

WATCH: The moment car ploughs over wooden posts

The car hit two low posts when entering a North Walsham car park. Image: Still from North Walsham Car Sales CCTV Archant

A motorist got more than they bargained for when they failed to spot a pair of posts.

The incident happened in front of North Walsham Car Sales in Nursery Drive at 1.48pm on Saturday, June 27.

Phillip Giles, director of the car business, which only started operating on April 1, said he noticed the posts were missing when he returned to work that afternoon.

Mr Giles realised what had become of them when he checked his CCTV footage.

He said: “When I got back to work I noticed that the posts were missing. “Initially I thought that someone had pinched them, so I checked the CCTV.”

The footage shows the hatchback ploughing over the two circular wooden posts and sending them rolling away before coming to a stop.

Mr Giles said it was a reminder for motorists to slow down on the site, which is next to the North Walsham Garden Centre. He said 5mph speed limit signs and a one-way system sign were clearly visible to anyone entering.