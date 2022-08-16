Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal. Parts of the pathway alongside the canal will be temporarily closed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dogs causing damage to Norfolk's only canal has led to a landowner deciding to temporarily close part of a pathway running alongside it.

The closure of an almost two-mile stretch of pathway between Ebridge and Swafield, next to the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, is expected to take place in around three weeks' time and last for at least a month.

Jeremy Cushion, director of the Old Canal Company, which owns the land the pathway is on, said he regretted the move, but said it was necessary because of the damage being caused to the canal and its banks.

Mr Cushion said: "It is a shame for the people who do respect it.

"But the damage being caused to the banks by dogs climbing in and out of the canal, and the mess left behind by dogs, has made us think we need to make a strong point.

"Dogs are supposed to be kept on leads to protect the wildlife, and some people just don't accept it.

"We've been sworn at a few times when we've asked people to abide by the rules."

Mr Cushion said there had also been an "astonishing act of vandalism" near Pigney's Wood where steps had been cut in to the bank, presumably to aid access to and from the water for someone's dog.

He said damage caused by cyclists was another issue the closure sought to address.

"There are a lot of people who enjoy it and respect it, it is only a minority that ruin it for everyone else," Mr Cushion said.

A closure notice from the North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust reads: "All canal paths owned by the OCC will be temporarily closed, with the exception of the path on the west bank from Ebridge millpond. Public footpaths will not be affected.

"The exact date and duration of the closure will be advised and I am certain members will appreciate the reluctance with which this decision has been taken.

"It is hoped that this measure will provide a 'reset' in the use of the canal and canal paths by the public: A reminder that access is not a right but by kind permission of the OCC and contingent upon respecting the wishes of the owner."