News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:36 AM September 8, 2022
Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal. Parts of the pathway alongside the canal will be temporarily closed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A landowner has closed part of a pathway next to Norfolk's only canal as a message to 'disrespectful' dog owners.

The almost two-mile stretch of path between Ebridge and Swafield, next to the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, was closed on Sunday (September 4).

Jeremy Cushion, director of the Old Canal Company, which owns the land the pathway is on, announced last month he would be temporarily closing the path because of the damage being done to the canal and its banks by dogs being let off their leads.

It will not open again for at least two months.

The closure will give the landowners the chance to fill in the holes that have been dug into the bank by dogs climbing in and out of the canal.

Other problems have included dogs chasing wildlife on the water and mess left on the path.

Even though the company has installed dog poo pins, some "lazy" owners still throw bags into the hedges, Mr Cushion said.

North Walsham News

Don't Miss

New Fish and Chip shop Pia Fish & Chips opens in Sheringham. Elenor, Alex Gokmen, Iman Gokmen. Pictu

New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jake Fiennes, conservation manager at Holkham Estate

Huge landscape recovery scheme announced for north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
 Compass Clinic at Kelling Hospital, near Holt, has issued a letter saying it will no longer accept NHS patients.

North Norfolk dentist surgery to stop seeing NHS patients

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon