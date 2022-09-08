Landowner closes path as message to 'disrespectful' dog owners

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal. Parts of the pathway alongside the canal will be temporarily closed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A landowner has closed part of a pathway next to Norfolk's only canal as a message to 'disrespectful' dog owners.

The almost two-mile stretch of path between Ebridge and Swafield, next to the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, was closed on Sunday (September 4).

Jeremy Cushion, director of the Old Canal Company, which owns the land the pathway is on, announced last month he would be temporarily closing the path because of the damage being done to the canal and its banks by dogs being let off their leads.

It will not open again for at least two months.

The closure will give the landowners the chance to fill in the holes that have been dug into the bank by dogs climbing in and out of the canal.

Other problems have included dogs chasing wildlife on the water and mess left on the path.

Even though the company has installed dog poo pins, some "lazy" owners still throw bags into the hedges, Mr Cushion said.