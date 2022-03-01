Town's dementia cafe to relaunch

Doreen Bland, centre, and Liz Dann, far left, were among those at the opening of the North Walsham's dementia cafe called Cameo. - Credit: John Dunnell

North Walsham's dementia cafe is about to open its doors again after being closed for two years during the pandemic.

Called Cameo, which stands for 'come and meet each other', the group will resume its twice-weekly meetings at the Salvation Army's resource centre at Furze Hill from Mach 15, and there will also be an open day on March 9.

Doreen Bland, the group's chairperson, said: “Cameo is there to offer a break from the normal routine for people living with dementia and their carers. Many friendships have been forged since we began.

“Although we are not care providers, we do have experience that we can share to help families find assistance from local and national organisations.

“It has been lovely to hear from guests and their families who are looking forward to coming back."

The cafe is open Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm. To find out more or to volunteer call 01263 722355 or just turn up.