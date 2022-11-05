Danny McIntosh, former European champion boxer, and entrepreneur Darren Flatt are opening a gym on Gaymers Way in North Walsham - Credit: Box Lively

A chance meeting after 20 years between two old friends has led to the imminent launch of a new gym in north Norfolk.

Former boxing champion Danny McIntosh and entrepreneur Darren Flatt will open Box Lively in a unit on Gaymers Way in North Walsham on November 12.

On that day all sessions will be free from midday to 3pm, while a second open day, on November 19, will see local MP Duncan Baker officially open the gym and take on a Box Lively session.

Training involves 30 minutes of boxing integrated HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and a full body workout using weights, battle ropes and boxing skill equipment.

All sessions are non-contact.

Mr McIntosh, 42, who held the European light-heavyweight title in 2011, has previously run a gym in Norwich called Box 30 and was not planning on opening another until bumping into Mr Flatt while shopping in Lidl.

"After we met Darren contacted me on Facebook asking for some training. He lost a couple of stone," Mr McIntosh said.

Mr Flatt, who has a background in the oil and gas industry, suggested opening a gym.

While Mr McIntosh's initial answer was no, and that he had already done that, a visit to North Walsham convinced him that the town needed the facility.

"I thought there's something to be done here. The town needs a bit of fireworks," the former champ said.

Mr McIntosh will work at the gym, training and motivating, or, as he puts it himself, "building people up from the inside out".

The gym will use an attainment system called the 'Punch Programme' which like martial arts sees members awarded coloured T-shirts based on their competency level.

Once a member has achieved the highest level T-shirt they become eligible to train in an employed capacity within Box Lively.

The gym will also allocate shares to exceptional employees.

Mr Flatt said this will give local people ownership of the club and keep wealth within the community.

A programme called 'Learn Lively' will donate 'lively stations' consisting of essential boxing equipment such as punch bags, bag mitts, battle ropes and skipping ropes to schools.

Box Lively then visit the schools in a pop up fashion to provide regular training and motivational talks.



