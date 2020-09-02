Search

Advanced search

Fully-furnished £50-a-week homes available for six people

PUBLISHED: 08:09 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 02 September 2020

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Archant

Two fully-furnished homes have opened in North Walsham for young people who are in need of affordable accommodation.

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin FoundationInside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

The Benjamin Foundation charity, which works to prevent youth homelessness, has renovated two three-bedroom homes on Bluebell Road for up to six people to live in at a cost of £50 per week, including all bills.

Michala Howarth, the charity’s home starter development worker, said: “The homes are an ideal next step for young people looking to grow in independence.

“With rent which is affordable, they can live with friends in the homes and have the opportunity to grow in confidence and life skills as they negotiate their way into the world of work, training or education.”

The OVO Foundation, the charity arm of Bristol-based OVO Energy, supported the scheme as part of its Future Builders project, and the renovation also received funding from LandAid, is part of the End Youth Homelessness national programme.

Future Builders gives young people – many who have previously been vulnerably housed – the opportunity to gain skills and experience while renovating the semi-derelict homes.

The homes are owned by Victory Housing and the young people living there each have their own secure bedroom with a queen-sized bed and storage facilities, shared kitchen, bathroom and lounge with a smart TV.

The kitchens each have a cooker, washing machine, fridge and freezer. The homes also each have a garden and wifi.

Ms Howarth added: “The great news is that our team is on hand to support them if them need it.

“We can help with things such as budgeting, paperwork and careers, taking away any stress of learning how to live independently.”

Caroline Silke, OVO Foundation head, said: “We’re proud to see the hard work of the Future Builders come to fruition, the properties they have brought back into use are now ready to become affordable and quality homes.

“We’re looking forward to working with The Benjamin Foundation to help more young people escape homelessness whilst supporting them to gain professional experience, achieve qualifications and sustain employment.”

Anyone aged 18-25 in training, education or employment who is interested in living at one of the homes can contact Ms Howarth on 07976 851202.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Delays expected on A149 as part of road closes for bridge repairs

Delays are expected on the A149 as maintenance work takes place. Photo: Google Maps

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

Fully-furnished £50-a-week homes available for six people

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Delays expected on A149 as part of road closes for bridge repairs

Delays are expected on the A149 as maintenance work takes place. Photo: Google Maps

‘No rush’ to fine parents not sending children to school in September

Schools are being urged to scrap non-attendence fines as pupils return following coronavirus closures. Picture: PA Images

Fully-furnished £50-a-week homes available for six people

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Radio Norwich among four local stations now part of history

Norfolk has lost four of its local radio stations as part of UK-wide rebrand which has seen them closed and replaced with a single national station. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Miljan Zivkovic

Schoolgirl’s seeding sales raise cash for hospital

Layla Kretchetov, 10, pictured with her mother Halina, right, and Carolyn Sexton, Friends of Kelling Hospital chair. Layla raised £180 for the hospital through lockdown. Picture: Nigel Hadlow

New shop and community fridge set for town after music shop closes

North Walsham Community Shop and Fridge will open two new shops in North Walsham tomorrow. Photo: North Walsham Community Shop

Fresh holiday let bid for former army surplus shop

The Kit Bag in East Runton, when it was open as an army surplus shop. Picture: Google StreetView

Cromer Pier welcomes back a variety show

The return of an end-of-the-pier variety show to Cromer Pier’s Pavilion Theatre has been welcomed by performers, who are “thrilled to be back in front of a live audience”. Picture: Nigel Hogg Productions