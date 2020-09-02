Fully-furnished £50-a-week homes available for six people

Inside one of the newly-renovated homes in Bluebell Road, North Walsham. Picture: The Benjamin Foundation Archant

Two fully-furnished homes have opened in North Walsham for young people who are in need of affordable accommodation.

The Benjamin Foundation charity, which works to prevent youth homelessness, has renovated two three-bedroom homes on Bluebell Road for up to six people to live in at a cost of £50 per week, including all bills.

Michala Howarth, the charity’s home starter development worker, said: “The homes are an ideal next step for young people looking to grow in independence.

“With rent which is affordable, they can live with friends in the homes and have the opportunity to grow in confidence and life skills as they negotiate their way into the world of work, training or education.”

The OVO Foundation, the charity arm of Bristol-based OVO Energy, supported the scheme as part of its Future Builders project, and the renovation also received funding from LandAid, is part of the End Youth Homelessness national programme.

Future Builders gives young people – many who have previously been vulnerably housed – the opportunity to gain skills and experience while renovating the semi-derelict homes.

The homes are owned by Victory Housing and the young people living there each have their own secure bedroom with a queen-sized bed and storage facilities, shared kitchen, bathroom and lounge with a smart TV.

The kitchens each have a cooker, washing machine, fridge and freezer. The homes also each have a garden and wifi.

Ms Howarth added: “The great news is that our team is on hand to support them if them need it.

“We can help with things such as budgeting, paperwork and careers, taking away any stress of learning how to live independently.”

Caroline Silke, OVO Foundation head, said: “We’re proud to see the hard work of the Future Builders come to fruition, the properties they have brought back into use are now ready to become affordable and quality homes.

“We’re looking forward to working with The Benjamin Foundation to help more young people escape homelessness whilst supporting them to gain professional experience, achieve qualifications and sustain employment.”

Anyone aged 18-25 in training, education or employment who is interested in living at one of the homes can contact Ms Howarth on 07976 851202.