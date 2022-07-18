Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
- Credit: Google
A popular music event on the north Norfolk coast has been cancelled after it was "ruined" by people turning up with their own alcohol.
North Sea Nights, which takes place during the summer months, is organised by the owners of North Sea Coffee, a cafe on Cromer promenade.
But on their Facebook page on Sunday (July 17) they announced the cancellation of the next event originally scheduled for August 20.
"These free events take a lot of hard work, planning and expense," they said.
"And yesterday's event was ruined for us by people who decided to bring their own alcohol."
The owners said these actions jeopardise their licence and the safety of the event, as glass is not allowed on the promenade.
"We certainly didn't start these events to spend the night remonstrating with people, but unfortunately that has become the case."
Most Read
- 1 North Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of UK's best value seaside spots
- 2 Artificial grass prompts one of many school closures in heatwave
- 3 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
- 4 East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK
- 5 Popular music event 'ruined' by people arriving with their own alcohol
- 6 Village lifeboat service dedicates new boat
- 7 Norfolk Broads pub with moorings on sale for £325k
- 8 Cromer's goats return to cliffside spot for the summer
- 9 Water supply returns along coast after 'high demand' amid heatwave
- 10 How many of these 11 bizarre UK laws have you broken?
They will take a break from North Sea Nights while deciding how best to manage any future events.