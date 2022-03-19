Crowds flock to Norfolk's beaches for first of spring sun

Hunstanton beach was busy with the sun shining - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk's beaches have seen families flock to the coast to enjoy the first sunshine of spring.

People descended on the coast today, March 19, following weather reports of warm temperatures.

Hunstanton seafront was packed with people this afternoon.

Hunstanton beach, on the west Norfolk coast, had highs of 16C this afternoon.

Those on the beach made the most of the weather, flying kites and having picnics.

Many flocked to the seaside at the chance of good weather

The seafront saw members of the public partaking in classic seaside purchases like ice creams and doughnuts.

Elsewhere in Norfolk families also enjoyed the blue skies.

Many were enjoying the sunshine on the beach

Weybourne saw temperatures of 11C and Marham experienced highs of 13C.

The good weather is also set to continue.

Hunstanton beach reached highs of 16C

Though March 20 will be colder, next week will have highs between 12C and 16C.

It will be mostly sunny with some clouds and little chance of rain.