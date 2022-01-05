Covid cases have increased driven by the Indian Delta variant, though hospital admissions are not rising at the same rate. - Credit: PA

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in one week in north Norfolk.

This is the first time cases in the area climbed above that number.

The latest figures from Public Health England show that in the seven days up to December 30, the district recorded 1,120 positive tests.

This equals an infection rate of 1,064 cases per 100,000 people - an increase of 60pc compared to the previous week, when the rate was 664.7.

The area in the county with the highest rate of infection is Broadland, with 1638.7 cases per 100,000 people.

In Norfolk overall, the figure stands at 1381.9 cases, while in England it is 1588.1.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), said: "I just ask people to be really sensible, be really careful."

Following reports of shortages of lateral flow tests, Mrs Butikofer said she would be writing to the Department of Health stating that local residents have done their part by acting responsibly and that more tests are needed.















