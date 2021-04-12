News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
£500 grant paves way for new swimmers

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:42 AM April 12, 2021   
Sam Watts, lead coach for the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. 

Sam Watts, lead coach for the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: North Norfolk Vikings

More youngsters can sign up to a learn to swim course at a north Norfolk swimming club thanks to a £500 donation. 

The Geoffrey Watling Charity has given the grant to the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club and will mean more young people can get into swimming as part of their programme at Aylsham High School. 

Sarah Buchan, the club's chairman, said: “We would like to thank the Geoffrey Watling Charity for their kind assistance and we value any financial help which enhances a safe, healthy outlet for youngsters in our immediate community.”

The club's juniors have returned to the pool, but over 18s will have to wait until at least May 17, in line with the roadmap out of lockdown. 

Sam Watts, lead coach, said: "Like all, we hope we are moving out of the last lock down in stages. Therefore, we too will introduce a staged approach towards building up fitness, bringing back proficient technique and develop stamina again before working on any real speedwork."

Mr Watts said there would be try-outs for new members at North Walsham's Victory pool, email earn2swim@norfolkvikings.co.uk or visit www.norfolkvikings.co.uk/contact-us to find out more.


Stuart Anderson
Louisa Baldwin
Author Picture Icon
Donna-Louise Bishop
