Search

Advanced search

Tourism sector hopes for busy holiday season as lockdown eases

28 June, 2020 - 06:30
North Norfolk tourism business owners took part in a video call with Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker

North Norfolk tourism business owners took part in a video call with Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker

Archant

Tourism operators across north Norfolk are looking forward to a busy summer season in the build up to July 4, when they, restaurants and hotels can open.

Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism, took part in a Zoom video call with north Norfolk tourism businesses. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan BakerNigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism, took part in a Zoom video call with north Norfolk tourism businesses. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker

Many attractions have had to shut down entirely for the past three months of lockdown, and are now keen to make up lost ground.

Among them is Penny Jones from Crabpot Cottages, which has 23 self-catering accommodations between Brancaster and Mundesley.

Mrs Jones said: “It’s been a pretty desperate three months for us but we’re now taking bookings, the phones are ringing again which is fantastic.”

She said they were offering a new short-term cancellation policy to give people more confidence to book.

James Knight, director of Wroxham-based boat hire service Norfolk Broads Direct, said: “We can’t bring back April, May and June, but there should be good demand for domestic tourism and it looks like we’ll have a decent summer and autumn. We’re staying positive, and hope that there isn’t a second spike [of coronavirus].”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Jones, Mr Knight and almost 30 other business owners in north Norfolk’s tourism sector had the chance to quiz Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism, in a Zoom video call last week.

The group discussed issues including VAT for the hospitality industry, business interruption insurance, and the postcode lottery where some local authorities have been better than others in distributing government grants to businesses.

Also among them was Raul Fraser, who owns Golden Beach Caravan Park in Sea Palling. Mr Fraser said the virtual meeting was constructive.

He said: “Someone asked him a question about hotels and how much they were struggling. [The minister] said ‘we’re not going to be able to support everyone but we’re going to try’. As businesses we’ve been very grateful for the government’s support.”

Golden Beach has 130 static caravans which are all owned by people who normally live off the site.

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, who hosted the call, said: “Tourism is an important part of the north Norfolk economy and coronavirus has hit us particularly hard.

“Initial signs are that – in spite of three months of lost trade – the summer will be a vibrant and busy one as visitors cautiously engage with the ‘staycation’ culture.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

Sunseekers on the Promenade at Hunstanton as temperatures soared earlier in the week Picture: Chris Bishop

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Arrest after group fight at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Navy bomb squad to investigate object on beach

An object, which was found on the beach at West Runton. Picture: Jenny Miller

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Tourism sector hopes for busy holiday season as lockdown eases

North Norfolk tourism business owners took part in a video call with Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker

MPs back Norfolk Day 2020 celebrations

Clockwise from top left, James Wild MP, Brandon Lewis MP, Duncan Baker MP and Chloe Smith MP. Picture: Archant

Plans for new sports hall lodged amid controversial housing scheme

An artist's impression of the sports hall planned for the new sports hall at Reepham High School and College. Image: Brown&Co/planning documents

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

‘My phone was going crazy’ - caterer tuns to afternoon tea delivery after events cancelled

Billy Smith of Norfolk Catering and Events said demand for afternoon tea deliveries had been strong throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Billy Smith