Door and loo roll holders damaged by vandals

The toilet block at Cadogan Road car park, Cromer. Picture: STUART ANDERSON Archant

Loo roll holders and a wooden door were targeted in attacks on two public toilet blocks over the weekend.

North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Butikofer has slammed the vandals, who damaged toilets at Cadogan Road in Cromer and Queens Road in Fakenham.

Mrs Butikofer said the damage was “very disappointing” and came at a difficult time when the council was strving to restore its services as the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are being eased.

She said: It is very disappointing that individuals continue to damage public property.

“We are doing our best to open as many facilities as quickly and as safely as we can across the district and actions like this not only delay progress but also cost the hard working tax payers of North Norfolk money.”

The incidents were reported to Norfolk police, who said: “The plastic toilet roll holders in the public toilets (at Cadogan Road) were smashed between 8pm on June 5 and 8pm on June 7.

“In the second incident, the wooden door of the public toilets on Queens Road in Fakenham was forced open, causing damage. This happened between 6am on June 7 and 10am on June 8.”

The public toilets recently reopened after a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. But the council is still urging visitors to be considerate when coming to the area, to take note if a place is busy and if so, consider visiting somewhere quieter.

They said: “Please remember that sadly the virus is still with us, so regular hand washing and adhering to government social distancing guidelines must be complied with at all times.”

The council is gradually opening its 39 public toilets. So far, 26 have been reopened, mostly in coastal areas which have seen visitors return in recent weeks.