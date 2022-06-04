More north Norfolk open spaces to be re-wilded
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Public spaces around north Norfolk will be 're-wilded' as part of a push to encourage the return of wildflowers and pollinating insects such as bees and moths.
The move follows a trial last year by North Norfolk District Council, when the authority switched from regular mowing to one of 'managed regrowth' at sites including the council headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer.
Other areas trialled were at Cromer's North Lodge Park and Fulcher Avenue, as well as Worstead churchyard.
The new locations set for the 'no-mow' treatment are Fearns Field, the Meadow and Cadogan Road Car Park in Cromer, St Nicholas roundabout and the Cromer Road play area in Sheringham, Mundesley's seafront gardens, Clifton Way in Overstrand, Valley Way in Fakenham and Wolterton Road in Itteringham.
Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, said saving money was not the reason for letting the areas 'go wild'.
Mr Lloyd said: "This isn’t a cost saving exercise to us, this is a renewal of our commitment to our natural spaces, and our environment.
"Increased biodiversity and richer natural environments are essential in creating a sustainable future here in north Norfolk – not just for ourselves, but for the wildlife we share our district with.
"We hope our residents will join us in our move to create greener communities and consider re-wilding areas that they own too.”
Interpretation boards will be installed at the sites to let people know about the benefits of re-wilding.
The council quoted a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) report from 2020, which found that biodiversity - meaning all animals, plants, fungi and micro-organisms like bacteria - had decreased by 68pc since 1970.
The Royal Society of Bees says managed honeybee hives in England declined by 50pc between 1985 and 2005, and 67pc of common widespread moth species have been in decline since the 1970s.
The council is aiming to restore natural spaces through ways including a '110,000 Trees Project', and creating new woodlands and hedges.