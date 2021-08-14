News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
People in north Norfolk urged to check voting details

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:13 PM August 14, 2021   
North Norfolk residents have been urged to make sure their electoral registration details are up to date so they don't lose their right to vote. 

Steve Blatch, electoral registration officer at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said: “It’s important that residents look out for messages from NNDC, so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the district.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.

“As we carry out this important work to update the electoral register we continue to follow  public health guidelines, including respecting social distancing’’.

Electoral Commission research shows recent home movers are far less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time.

More details are available on the Electoral Commission website, or people can also email register@north-norfolk.gov.uk or call 01263 516046 for more.

