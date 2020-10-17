Search

Where can you park for free in north Norfolk on Remembrance Sunday?

PUBLISHED: 07:57 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 17 October 2020

Cadogan Road car park in Cromer is one of several which will be free to use on Remembrance SUnday. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

Cadogan Road car park in Cromer is one of several which will be free to use on Remembrance SUnday. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

ALLY McGILVRAY

People wanting to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in war will be able to park for free at some north Norfolk car parks on Remembrance Sunday.

Parking fees are being waived on November 8 by North Norfolk District Council “to ensure that residents can pay their respects at nearby churches and memorials”.

The car parks, which will be free all day, are the Meadow and Cadogan Road in Cromer; Bridge Street, Queens Road and the Limes in Fakenham; Albert Street and Station Approach in Holt; Gold Park in Mundesley; Bank Loke, Mundesley Road, New Road and Vicarage Street in North Walsham; Station Approach and Morris Street in Sheringham; High Street in Stalham and Staithe Street and Stearmans Yard in Wells.

The council said that while large-scale events were unable to take place this year, it was important that communities had the opportunity to take part in this national day of remembrance.

