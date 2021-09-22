Residents urged to 'step it up' as part of Recycle Week

Published: 4:18 PM September 22, 2021

Residents of north Norfolk recycle around 41pc of their waste - but are being urged to take more time when sorting out what goes in their green bins.

This is the message from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) which is asking people to perfect their salvaging habits as part of Recycle Week 2021.

Cllr Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: "Unfortunately, we continue to see recyclable items placed in the general waste bins, which are not sorted and go to incineration."

Such items include food pots, tubs and trays, as well as shampoo and detergent bottles.

Mr Lloyd urged people to "take the time to sort their waste into the correct bins".

Recycle Now has partnered with TV Presenter and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers for the national campaign.

Recycle Week takes place from Monday (September 20) to Sunday (September 26).