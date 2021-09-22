News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Residents urged to 'step it up' as part of Recycle Week

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:18 PM September 22, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have announced changes to the Easter bin collection schedule.

Items which could be recycled often do not end up in the green bin, according to North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: IAN BURT

Residents of north Norfolk recycle around 41pc of their waste - but are being urged to take more time when sorting out what goes in their green bins.

This is the message from North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) which is asking people to perfect their salvaging habits as part of Recycle Week 2021.

Cllr Nigel Lloyd, NNDC's portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment, said: "Unfortunately, we continue to see recyclable items placed in the general waste bins, which are not sorted and go to incineration."

North Norfolk District Council member Nigel Lloyd

North Norfolk District Council member Nigel Lloyd - Credit: Archant

Such items include food pots, tubs and trays, as well as shampoo and detergent bottles.

Mr Lloyd urged people to "take the time to sort their waste into the correct bins".

You may also want to watch:

Recycle Now has partnered with TV Presenter and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers for the national campaign.

Recycle Week takes place from Monday (September 20) to Sunday (September 26).

Most Read

  1. 1 Beavers hard at work transforming chalk stream after Norfolk introduction
  2. 2 Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country
  3. 3 'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights
  1. 4 The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk
  2. 5 School bus drivers 'risked children's lives' with illegal long shifts
  3. 6 See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £650,000
  4. 7 Foodbank changes name to reflect increased demand
  5. 8 Man released on bail after reports of fight in village
  6. 9 Amazing aerial shots show scale of shipwreck
  7. 10 Praise for retiring controller who kept an eye on Norfolk's coast
North Norfolk District Council
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk Rail in Holt held a 1940s festival PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk | Gallery

Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham cafe owner Royston Young, who has suffered a 60pc drop in trade since the coronavirus out

End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
People are being told to close their doors and windows after a suspected gas leak in the Holt Road area in Cromer. 

Norfolk Live | Video

People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon