North Norfolk mourns death of the Queen at 96

The death of the Queen has prompted grief across the country and around the world.

In north Norfolk, churches are standing ready to act as focal points for mourning and thanksgiving for Elizabeth II.

Churches will have books of condolence and candles available, and will be among places for the public to leave flowers.

The Rev'd David Warner, priest in charge of the Benefice of North Walsham, said there would a short service at the town's parish church, St Nicholas, at 6pm, and a longer service of thanksgiving on Sunday at 6pm.

Reacting to the Queen's death, Rev'd Warner said: "The first feeling is of shock, for someone who has always been there, and who was our mother, our grandmother, and our great-grandmother.

"The next feeling I have is of enormous thanksgiving for an extraordinary long life of service. The fact that two days before she died, she did her duty and appointed a new prime minister is astonishing.

"For me, as someone who has sworn allegiance to her several times as a Church of England priest, her faith has always inspired me.

"In the extraordinary position to which she was called, her willingness to offer her service to other people, that really is her legacy, and that will stick with me. It is important to remember that she did not ask for that job, she was called to it.

"The fact that until very recently we've been used to her turning up at everything she said she would, well into her 90s, is astonishing.

"Our next thoughts are for the King, who succeeds her, and who will have to follow in her footsteps and continue in her legacy. The crown has come to the next person who didn't chose it, but has been called to it."

Michael Gurney, the former High Sheriff of Norfolk and Northrepps resident, said: "Her Majesty loved Norfolk and all those who lived here.

"She will always be remembered for her extraordinary dedication to this county, the country, and the Commonwealth.

"We will miss her terribly and now we should do all we can to support the King."

Pauline Grove-Jones, chairman of North Norfolk District Council, said: “This is a great sadness.

“I am with the nation in giving our condolences to the family and to the rest of the nation and all the Commonwealth. She was greatly respected.

"I’m of an age where I can remember when she was crowned.

“Now we welcome King Charles III. We look forward to a promising and successful reign with his Queen Consort.”

Giving his reaction, Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe said: “It is with immense sadness that Sheringham Town Council learnt of Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the death of Her Majesty, the Queen.

"On behalf of the residents of Sheringham, the town council express condolences to the members of the Royal Family as they grieve for their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

"This is a period of public grief when people will come together to mourn the Queen who has been consistent throughout our lives and for whom we have collective affection and respect.

"It is the intention of Sheringham Town Council to mark this solemn moment in our nation’s history by following all national guidelines during the period of national mourning.”

Cromer Pier, where the annual summer variety show is ongoing, has announced it will close on Friday as a mark of respect.

They said: "Rest in peace Your Majesty, a constant presence and comfort throughout the 70 years of your reign.

"As a mark if respect we will be closed tomorrow Friday 9th September and reopen as usual on Saturday 10th September.

"If you have tickets for the matinee Cromer Pier Show tomorrow we will contact you before 11am."

