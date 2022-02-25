Chance to 'peek behind the scenes' at North Norfolk Railway

People interested in volunteering for the North Norfolk Railway are being invited to peek behind the scenes at one of the county's most popular heritage attractions.

An open day will be held on Saturday, March 5, allowing visitors a chance to tour the line, meet current volunteers and discover the different roles available.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jo Munden said: "Every year our wonderful team of volunteers undertake a spectrum of roles from the driving of engines and painting of carriages to the welcoming of customers, administration and even gardening.

North Norfolk Heritage Railway - Credit: Terence Burke, Unsplash

"Our volunteers get involved for a variety of reasons. Some want to keep active and meet new people, some are eager to help preserve the Railway’s heritage, some are looking for a rewarding hobby, while others want to learn new skills," she said.

The open day will begin at 10am and finish at 2pm. Potential new recruits will tour the line to discover how the railway runs and have the opportunity to peek behind the scenes.

Ms Munden added: "Our volunteers have such a wide and varied skill set. Some have worked on railways before and others have never set foot on a heritage line but are experts in IT or catering."Whatever your skills and availability, whether a few hours or several days a week, we would welcome your contribution and support."

The railway is particularly looking for volunteers to help with welcoming visitors and inspecting tickets, assisting in the gift shops and buffets, and also helping run the dining trains.

North Norfolk Railway managing director Hugh Harkett at work in Weybourne signal box. Photo: Karen Bethell - Credit: Archant

Hugh Harkett, managing director, said: "Our volunteers really are the lifeblood of the railway and we are continually thankful for their dedication and support. "Despite difficulties last year, the railway managed to welcome 143,632 passengers and this would not have been possible without the hard work of many volunteers. "In keeping with most heritage railways, the North Norfolk Railway is a not for profit enterprise so the support of volunteers is really crucial to our survival. We are hoping to welcome many new helpers to the Railway at the Open Day."

Those interested in attending are asked to get in touch with the railway by email via enquiries@nnrailway.co.uk or by phone by 01632 820800, option 4.



