Naming of steam train to commemorate centenary of Royal British Legion

Published: 11:44 AM September 14, 2021

A restored locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway will be named after Field Marshall Douglas Haig, a founding member of the Royal British Legion. - Credit: Royal British Legion

A North Norfolk steam train will be named after a founder member of the Royal British Legion to commemorate the organisation's centenary.

The North Norfolk Railway, also known as the Poppy Line, has been working with the Royal British Legion for several years as a place ex-military are welcomed to volunteer to use the skills learned while serving in the Armed Forces.

In recognition of that work, it has been agreed that one of the railway's restored locomotives will be named “The Earl Haig” after Field Marshall Douglas Haig.

The North Norfolk Railway. Pictured: the steam train heading towards Weybourne from Sheringham.PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:FOR:Coastal LifeEDP pics © 2010(01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

The naming ceremony takes place on Saturday, September 25, at Sheringham railway station at 11:30am, and will be performed by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney.

To celebrate the naming, the train will run for the Saturday and Sunday between Sheringham and Holt and on the Sunday will run as a 'Cream Tea Train', departing Sheringham at midday and again 1.40pm.



















