North Norfolk Railway has announced the retirement of its general manager.

Andrew Munden, who spent five years at the helm of the tourist attraction, will step down in January.

With a career spanning 40 years in the rail industry, Mr Munden led the heritage line's introduction of the Norfolk Lights Express in 2019.

Andrew Munden will retire as general manager of North Norfolk Railway after 40 years in the rail industry. - Credit: Archant

He also oversaw last year's restricted operations and full reopening at the end of lockdown.

His first job in the industry was in 1981 with British Rail as quantity surveyor.

He went on to various roles including being part of the team which set up the privatised industry in 1994.

Mr Munden said: “It has been a real privilege to lead the team at the railway and I am particularly grateful to the staff and volunteers who have risen so well to the challenges the last two years have thrown at us.

"After four decades in the industry, now is the right time to step back enjoy a little more leisure time.”



