WATCH: Stunning footage of steam engine’s journey along Norfolk coast

Commercial drone pilot Joshua Paul Gardner has captured the North Norfolk Railway in action. Picture: www.joshuapaulgardner.com Archant

Stunning footage of a vintage locomotive steaming through the north Norfolk countryside has been captured on film.

Joshua Gardner, 25, recorded the footage over two days at the end of July in the hopes of encouraging more people to visit the North Norfolk Railway.

Mr Gardner, a commercial drone pilot who lives in Beeston, near Dereham, said it was a thrill to film one of the railway’s trains making its journey between Sheringham and Holt.

He said: “The railway was a pleasure to work with, they gave me permission fly closer to the railway than normal to capture footage of the engines and carriages and allowed me to access the station at Weyborne and various locations along the track.

“I used an Inspire 2 with X7 camera and a range of lenses to capture the journey between Sheringham and Holt.

“I’ve always been a fan of steam engines and they look fantastic when captured from the air.

“I couldn’t think of any better way to showcase the North Norfolk Railway’s journey.

“The aim of the video is to help raise awareness of the railway and to be used as a marketing asset to help ticket numbers and encourage people to visit the railway this summer.”

The railway has resumed its regular services - with some differences due to social distancing guidelines - and is putting on some special trains including cream tea trains and murder mystery evenings.

Although two popular events which normally take place in September - the Autumn Steam Gala and 1940s Weekend - have been cancelled, the railway is going ahead with plans for its second annual Norfolk Lights Express towards the end of the year, as well as the traditional Santa Special services.

Mr Gardner said filming the project required a lot of planning and a little luck with the weather.

He said: “There were only a few times during the day when I could get the train pulling the carriages in the right direction.”

Mr Gardner said photos will shortly be on sale in the railway souvenir shop in Sheringham, as well as through his online shop at www.joshuapaulgardner.com































































































