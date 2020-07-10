New station master welcomed to heritage line
PUBLISHED: 10:17 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 10 July 2020
A new station master, Anne Hadley, has been welcomed to the North Norfolk Railway station at Sheringham, to complement its ‘new image’ as it reopens after the lockdown.
Mrs Hadley said she was very proud to be the station master after completing training to qualify.
She said: “I love every minute being part of North Norfolk Railway after spending 40 years as a dental hygienist and gave up to do something completely different. I have been told there are not many women who become station masters.”
The shunting of power steaming along railway lines followed by puffing smoke attracts thousands of enthusiastic passengers who enjoy the atmosphere of luxurious history created by William Marriott who built the railway in 1887 and ran it until 1924. It is now regarded now as one of Great Britain’s most scenic heritage railways.
Based at Sheringham, on the Norfolk coast, and maintained and improved by more than 25 volunteers who spend their own time recreating the past.
Revd Barry Furness, who has volunteered on the ‘Poppy Line’ for seven years, said it was great working with the team.
He said: “All have worked polishing, painting and dusting to offer a ‘new image’ and welcomed our new station master, Anne Hadley, who is first class and well respected by all.”
by MAURICE GRAY
