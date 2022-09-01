North Norfolk 1940s weekend: All details revealed

Costumed re-enactors in front of the War Department 'Austerity' locomotive No 90775. which will be at the North Norfolk Railway's Steam Back to the Forties weekend. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

The North Norfolk Railway's 1940s weekend is about to come roaring back with all the force of steam locomotive.

This year called Steam Back to The Forties, the nostalgic event will take place at the railway's Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt stations on September 17-18.

Graham Hukins, the NNR's commercial manager, said: "We’re looking forward to transporting visitors back eight decades and recreating the distinctive sights and sounds of the Forties.

A scene from a previous 1940s weekend on North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Archant

"Many of our exhibitors and re-enactors are in period costume and many visitors join in by dressing in the style of the era so it really is a great spectacle.”

Here are nine key questions answered ahead of the festival.

1. What can I see?

The main exhibition site will be adjacent to Holt Station where there will be more than 85 military vehicles, a full-size replica Spitfire and an array of vintage cars.

Visitors will be able to get a flavour of the decade through historical displays including military camps, period firefighting and Scouts’ demonstrations.

A family in costume in front of a Spitfire replica, which will go on show at the North Norfolk Railway's Steam Back to The Forties event. - Credit: Leigh Caudwell

2. What will I be listening to?

The distinctive music of the era will also feature The Knightingales, the Skyliner Big Band and Sarah Mai amongst the line-up on the main stage, which sees performances from 10am to 4pm on both days.

3. What can I buy there?

The exhibition field will also house a wide range of trade stalls selling vintage clothing, homewares, accessories, jewellery and ephemera as well as a selection of food and drink stands.

4. How can I get around?

A half-hourly train service will operate between Sheringham and Holt with 'rover' tickets allowing passengers to hop on and off all day to travel behind the four steam locomotives scheduled to be in action.

Visiting Great Western Railway locomotive No 4270 makes a fine sight at the head of a North Norfolk Railway train. - Credit: Steve Allen

5. What locomotives will be there?

Visiting Great Western Railway engine No 4270 is amongst those scheduled to be working at the weekend.

The engine was built in 1919 to work heavy goods trains and currently sports the characteristic green livery carried by many GWR locomotives in the 1940s.

War Department 'Austerity' locomotive dating from 1943, which is one of a type designed to be built cheaply during wartime, is also likely to be running.

The engine was originally shipped to Egypt and later worked in Greece before being repatriated and in the 1980s and restored.

Vintage buses will also run between Sheringham and Holt to supplement the train service.

6. What's on at Weybourne?

There will be more historical displays including military camps depicting the Royal Armoured Corps, Long Range Desert Group, Special Air Service and Airborne activities.

There will also be displays detailing the roles of Allied women throughout the Second World War.

There will be live music from The Swingtones and Three Bits of Rhythm and a variety of food and drink.

7. And at Sheringham?

Visitors will also be able to see displays about American air forces many of which were stationed in East Anglia.

Musical entertainment will include Mailman, Ashlea Lauren and Miss Nina Taylor.

Many of the shops and other businesses in Sheringham will join in the spirit of the event with 1940s window displays and other activities including music in some of the pubs.

Parades organised by the Carnival Committee will take place in the late afternoon/early evening each day.

8. How much will it cost?

Fully inclusive tickets, valid for unlimited travel on the trains, entry to all three stations and the main exhibition field at Holt, are £25 for adults in advance, or £30 on the day.

Family, child and two-day tickets are also available, see www.nnrailway.co.uk/steam-back-to-the-forties.

Tickets for the exhibition field at Holt only will be available on the day for £10 or £5 for children aged three to 15. These tickets are not valid for train travel and do not include access to any of the stations.

9. Where can I park?

Parking for the event will be available close to Holt Station at Gresham School in return for a donation to Holt Youth Project.

Motorists can also park at Cookies’ Field near Sheringham from where a park-and-ride service organised by Sheringham Carnival Committee will convey visitors into town. Parking here will be £5 per car plus the bus fare.