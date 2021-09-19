Gallery
Wartime spirit fills north Norfolk as 1940s weekend returns
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Wartime spirit filled north Norfolk as a popular celebration of the 1940s returned after a year away.
The North Norfolk Railway event returned on Saturday and Sunday after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic.
While it was still a scaled back event - traditional events in Sheringham and Holt high streets did not go ahead - it didn't limit the festivities, with the stations there and in Weybourne bustling.
Military vehicle displays were on the line-up, along with big bands, singers and traders selling wares from the 1940s.
Three steam locomotives were in action, reenactment groups put on demonstrations and visitors even had the chance to fill up on ice cream, hog roasts and food which would have been issued under rationing during the war.
The event originally began life as a wartime on the railways day, as a celebration of the role the railways played in the Second World War.
