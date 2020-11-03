News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Norfolk News > News

Council says public toilets won’t be locked up during lockdown

person

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:25 PM November 3, 2020    Updated: 7:18 PM November 21, 2020
The North Norfolk District Council public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart An

The North Norfolk District Council public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk’s public loos are set to remain open through the second lockdown.

North Norfolk District Council has said its has no plans to close its toilets - unlike during the first lockdown - however it warned that this could change at a later date.

A spokesman said: “The council is currently reviewing all its service provision in light of the latest government announcement.

“At the current time we have no plans to change our public convenience provision, but this will be kept under constant review.

“If the current position changes we will make sure clear signage is provided to the nearest alternative facility.”

You may also want to watch:

The loos were all shut at the start of the first lockdown, and the council faced some criticism after restrictions started to be eased in May.

At the time, people were once again allowed to drive somewhere for exercise, but visitors to the coast found the loos closed, leading to reports of people weeing in public places.

Most Read

  1. 1 Supermarket ‘champion’ clocks up thousands for charity - in spite of battling coronavirus
  2. 2 How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port
  3. 3 Encouraging signs as Covid infection rates plummet in parts of Norfolk
  1. 4 'This is a call to arms': Care home launches defibrillator campaign
  2. 5 Welcome to our new website
  3. 6 ‘A little bit of joy’ - Coastal town gets a Christmas tree with a difference
  4. 7 Nurse died at home, inquest hears
  5. 8 Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further
  6. 9 MP pleads for Norfolk to be in lowest Covid tier
  7. 10 'Magna Carta is no defence' - Man caught fishing illegally on Broads

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woman’s body was found at home by husband, inquest told

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Live | Video

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Video

End of an era as old holiday camp ballroom - Norfolk’s first - is...

Stuart Anderson

person

Bid to close second-home owner’s tax dodge loophole

Stuart Anderson

person
Comments powered by Disqus