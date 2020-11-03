Council says public toilets won’t be locked up during lockdown

North Norfolk’s public loos are set to remain open through the second lockdown.

North Norfolk District Council has said its has no plans to close its toilets - unlike during the first lockdown - however it warned that this could change at a later date.

A spokesman said: “The council is currently reviewing all its service provision in light of the latest government announcement.

“At the current time we have no plans to change our public convenience provision, but this will be kept under constant review.

“If the current position changes we will make sure clear signage is provided to the nearest alternative facility.”

The loos were all shut at the start of the first lockdown, and the council faced some criticism after restrictions started to be eased in May.

At the time, people were once again allowed to drive somewhere for exercise, but visitors to the coast found the loos closed, leading to reports of people weeing in public places.