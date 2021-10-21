News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Stunning 'creative' images top competition

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:01 PM October 21, 2021   
Wonder of Blakeney by Paul Keates

Wonder of Blakeney by Paul Keates - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Photographic Society

The shutterbugs of the North Norfolk Photography Society have made a welcome return to in-person events following months of meeting via Zoom because of the pandemic. 

Around 30 members were at Cley Village Hall for their first competition of the season, which challenged photographers to be as creative as possible. 

Robin Johnson, from the society, said: "Some say that all photography is, or ought to be, creative, but the test for a competition is that it should have something extra."

The winners included ‘Kingfisher – Not for Kingfishers’, by Paul Richards, showing a bottle of Kingfisher beer with a kingfisher sitting on top, and ‘Birds Eye View’ by Paul Keates - a distorted maritime scene with an owl flying into the shot.

Other winners were Mystical Trees by Valerie Walker, which showed two tree-like shapes, ‘Impressions of a Downland Landscape’ by Liz Akers, and ‘Wonder of Blakeney Marshes’, a striking picture of beach, sea and sky.

The contest was judged by Linda Woodward, who lives in Cambridgeshire. 

The society will continue meeting at the hall on on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7pm. 

Linda Woodward judged the North Norfolk Photographic Society contest.

Linda Woodward judged the North Norfolk Photographic Society contest. - Credit: North Norfolk Photographic Society

Impressions of a Downland Landscape by Liz Akers

Impressions of a Downland Landscape by Liz Akers - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Photographic Society

Kingfisher - Not for Kingfishers by Paul Richards

Kingfisher - Not for Kingfishers by Paul Richards - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Photographic Society

Mystical Trees by Valerie Walker

Mystical Trees by Valerie Walker - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Photographic Society

Bird's Eye View by Paul Keates

Bird's Eye View by Paul Keates - Credit: Supplied by North Norfolk Photographic Society


