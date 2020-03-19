Wonderful pictures from North Norfolk Photographic Society’s latest competition

Dartford Warbler display. North Norfolk Photographic Society competition. Pictures: NNPS

Here are some great pictures from the latest competition run by the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

Mountain hare in the white stuff. North Norfolk Photographic Society competition. Pictures: NNPS

The competition for printed pictures was held on March 4 and the club has since suspended operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The judge was a multi-talented friend of the society, Sarah Kelman, and there were two groups, Novice and Advanced entrants.

The Novice section was dominated by John Warnes, who gained both first and third places with ‘Nature’s Art’ and ‘Nutmeg’, while Martin Kurrein was second with ‘Tulips’.

The advanced section was won by Paul Richards with his image of a ‘Mountain Hare in the White Stuff’ while second was Liz Akers with ‘What does the Future Hold’ and third, Lizzie Wallis with ‘Dartford Warbler Display’.

Nutmeg. North Norfolk Photographic Society competition. Pictures: NNPS

Meetings of the society are normally held on the first and third Wednesdays monthly at the Holt Community Centre. For further details see the club website http://www.nnphotosoc.org/

Nature's Art. North Norfolk Photographic Society competition. Pictures: NNPS

Tulips. North Norfolk Photographic Society competition. Pictures: NNPS

