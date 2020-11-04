Gallery
Stunning ‘bar life’ images entertain club members
Stunning images of life inside bars formed the basis of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society by Cromer’s David Morris.
The photographer’s ‘Bar Life’ collection was shown to society members at their October meeting, which was held over Zoom.
Robin Johnson, the group’s secretary, said: “David first showed a number of images from his Bar Life collection.
“This included dozens of pictures – mostly grabbing what light that was to be had in a sombre-lit bar.
“There were bars in Hull - David’s original home town - in Milan, Amsterdam, Giverny, Spain and other places, sometimes with the emphasis on the customers or staff, and sometimes not.”
Mr Johnson said the collection also included photos Mr Morris had taken at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.
He said: “Dancers were high on the agenda here, though acrobats and clowns
were there too.”