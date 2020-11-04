Search

Stunning ‘bar life’ images entertain club members

PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 04 November 2020

Dancers, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Dancers, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Stunning images of life inside bars formed the basis of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society by Cromer’s David Morris.

The girl who never smiled, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisThe girl who never smiled, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

The photographer’s ‘Bar Life’ collection was shown to society members at their October meeting, which was held over Zoom.

Robin Johnson, the group’s secretary, said: “David first showed a number of images from his Bar Life collection.

“This included dozens of pictures – mostly grabbing what light that was to be had in a sombre-lit bar.

“There were bars in Hull - David’s original home town - in Milan, Amsterdam, Giverny, Spain and other places, sometimes with the emphasis on the customers or staff, and sometimes not.”

The waiter in white Venice, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisThe waiter in white Venice, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Mr Johnson said the collection also included photos Mr Morris had taken at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.

He said: “Dancers were high on the agenda here, though acrobats and clowns

were there too.”

Sabbiston's, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisSabbiston's, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Mr Sly, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisMr Sly, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Man with and umbrella in Genoa, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisMan with and umbrella in Genoa, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Cigar smoke Amsterdam, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisCigar smoke Amsterdam, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

Going Home, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisGoing Home, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

And Frankenstein looks on, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David MorrisAnd Frankenstein looks on, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris

