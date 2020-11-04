Gallery
Stunning ‘bar life’ images entertain club members
PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 04 November 2020
Dancers, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris
Stunning images of life inside bars formed the basis of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society by Cromer’s David Morris.
The girl who never smiled, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris
The photographer’s ‘Bar Life’ collection was shown to society members at their October meeting, which was held over Zoom.
Robin Johnson, the group’s secretary, said: “David first showed a number of images from his Bar Life collection.
“This included dozens of pictures – mostly grabbing what light that was to be had in a sombre-lit bar.
“There were bars in Hull - David’s original home town - in Milan, Amsterdam, Giverny, Spain and other places, sometimes with the emphasis on the customers or staff, and sometimes not.”
The waiter in white Venice, by David Morris of Cromer, was part of a presentation to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. Picture: David Morris
Mr Johnson said the collection also included photos Mr Morris had taken at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.
He said: “Dancers were high on the agenda here, though acrobats and clowns
were there too.”
