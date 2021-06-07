Stunning images scoop top honours in club contest

Gallery

Diana Knight’s photo Hyena Hierarchy was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Diana Knight

Outstanding images of the natural world were front and centre at a June 2 competition of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

The society's meeting, held via Zoom, attracted 25 keen shutterbugs for what will hopefully be the final one held remotely - if coronavirus restrictions are further eased.

Judge John Wilcox examined 65 photographs submitted by members

and made helpful comments on every one before giving out awards to those he judged to be the best.

Mr Wilcox said the overall quality was so good he put 31 of the images to one side for further consideration before issuing his final list.

There were eight 'gold' awards issued to photos by Frederic Landes, Paul Richards, Lizzie Wallis, Diana Knight, Liz Akers, Val Walker and Mick Walker.



Silver awards went to Hanne Seibers, Paul Richards, Diana Knight, Judith Wells, Shirley Radden, Liz Akers, Mick Walker, Frederic Landes and Malcolm English.

Seven members received bronze awards and five 'highly commended' and 'commended'.

