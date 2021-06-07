News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Stunning images scoop top honours in club contest

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:26 PM June 7, 2021   
Diana Knight's photo Hyena Hierarchy

Diana Knight’s photo Hyena Hierarchy was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Diana Knight

Outstanding images of the natural world were front and centre at a June 2 competition of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

The society's meeting, held via Zoom, attracted 25 keen shutterbugs for what will hopefully be the final one held remotely - if coronavirus restrictions are further eased. 

Judge John Wilcox examined 65  photographs submitted by members
and made helpful comments on every one before giving out awards to those he judged to be the best.

Mr Wilcox said the overall quality was so good he put 31 of the images to one side for further consideration before issuing his final list.

There were eight 'gold' awards issued to photos by  Frederic Landes, Paul Richards, Lizzie Wallis, Diana Knight, Liz Akers, Val Walker and Mick Walker.

Silver awards went to Hanne Seibers, Paul Richards, Diana Knight, Judith Wells, Shirley Radden, Liz Akers, Mick Walker, Frederic Landes and Malcolm English.

Seven members received bronze awards and five 'highly commended' and 'commended'. 

Frederic Landes' photo Linnet Nest Building was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk

Frederic Landes' photo Linnet Nest Building was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Frederic Landes

Mick Walker

Mick Walker’s photo Brown Hooded Kingfisher was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Mick Walker

Val Walker's photo Wildflower Meadow was among

Val Walker’s photo Wildflower Meadow was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Val Walker

Paul Richards' Brown Hare in a Blizzard was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk

Paul Richards’ Brown Hare in a Blizzard was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Paul Richards

Val Walker's photo Mountain Clouded Yellow was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk

Val Walker’s photo Mountain Clouded Yellow was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Val Walker

Liz Akers' First Light was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition.

Liz Akers’ First Light was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Liz Akers

Lizzie Wallis' Oystercatcher with Mussel was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic

Lizzie Wallis’ Oystercatcher with Mussel was among the outstanding entries in North Norfolk Photographic Society's June competition. - Credit: Lizzie Wallis


North Norfolk News

