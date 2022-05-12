Shutterbug's meeting yields stunning quayside images

Taking beautiful shots of Blakeney Harbour was the goal of a 'meet and shoot' gathering of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

Val Walker, from the group, said members met at the picturesque location earlier in May at the village's quayside, where they found beached boats, the salt marsh and reflections in the River Glaven suitable subjects.

Ms Walker said: "Being a member of a Photographic Society is not all about competitions and speakers but also about getting out with your camera and having some social interaction with other members.

Blakeney Quay by Nick Akers. - Credit: Nick Akers

"We are fortunate to have some stunning locations near to us in north Norfolk.

"The quayside was very popular and there was an interesting sky to be photographed directly or in the reflections."

The group's annual exhibition will take place at St Andrew's Church Hall in Church Street, Holt, from July 25 to 29, in connection with Holt Festival week. Prints and digital images will be on display and entry is free.

Blakeney Quay by Heather Green. - Credit: Heather Green

Blakeney Reflections by Heather Green. - Credit: Heather Green



