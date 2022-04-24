News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
WIldlife images among standouts at society's latest contest

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM April 24, 2022
Wave spirit by Valerie Walker.

Wave spirit by Valerie Walker. - Credit: Valerie Walker

Wildlife images were among the standouts the final digital competition of North Norfolk Photographic Society's season. 

Jim Hartje, from Peterborough, judged the contest via Zoom, and 12 images were given awards out of 66 entries. 

Val Walker, from the club, said: "As this was an open competition, and not on a theme, there was a wide range of subject matter. There was a high standard of images, particularly wildlife."

Gold awards went to Robbie Spencer for his image Sunrise at the Mill and Val Walker for Wave Spirit. Ms Walker also obtained a Silver for Broad-bodied Chaser. 

Sunrise at the mill by Robbie Spencer.

Sunrise at the mill by Robbie Spencer. - Credit: Robbie Spencer

Mike Walker picked up a Silver and 2 Bronze awards for Sea Nettle, Bee-eater with Dragonfly and Purple Heron with Mole Cricket.

Highly commended were Red Deer in the Rain by Barb Gardner, I See You by Lizzie Wallis and Rushing Water by Shirley Radden.

The club first and third Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm at Cley Village Hall.

Mick Walker

Sea nettle by Mick Walker. - Credit: Mick Walker

Bee-eater with dragonfly by Mick Walker

Bee-eater with dragonfly by Mick Walker - Credit: Mick Walker

Broad-bodied chaser by Valerie Walker.

Broad-bodied chaser by Valerie Walker. - Credit: Valerie Walker

Purple heron with mole cricket by Mick Walker.

Purple heron with mole cricket by Mick Walker. - Credit: Mick Walker


