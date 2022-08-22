Stunning landscapes star at photo society's annual show

A stunning image of the sun shining through trees was voted the visitors' favourite at North Norfolk Photographic Society's annual exhibition.

The society displayed photos taken by its members at Holt's St Andrews' Church Hall, as part of the Holt Festival week.

'A Glint Of Light' by Robbie Spencer. - Credit: Robbie Spencer

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite print, with 'A Glint of Light' by Robbie Spencer being named the winner, followed by Robert Geldard's 'Gateway to the Fells' and Rob Palethorpe's 'A Beach Gathering'.

Howard Denner won a raffle held as part of the event.

'Gateway to the Fells' by Robert Geldard. - Credit: Robert Geldard

Val Walker, from the group, said: "If you are interested in photography, the first meeting of the society is a 'Meet and Shoot' evening on Wednesday, September 7 around Cley.

"Meet in the large free car park next to the village hall at 6pm. This would be an ideal opportunity to meet some fellow photographers and learn more about what we do."

More information about the group can be found online at nnps.uk.