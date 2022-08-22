News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Stunning landscapes star at photo society's annual show

person

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:59 AM August 22, 2022
'Beach Gathering' by Rob Palethorpe.

'Beach Gathering' by Rob Palethorpe. - Credit: Rob Palethorpe

A stunning image of the sun shining through trees was voted the visitors' favourite at North Norfolk Photographic Society's annual exhibition.

The society displayed photos taken by its members at Holt's St Andrews' Church Hall, as part of the Holt Festival week.

'A Glint Of Light' by Robbie Spencer.

'A Glint Of Light' by Robbie Spencer. - Credit: Robbie Spencer

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite print, with 'A Glint of Light' by Robbie Spencer being named the winner, followed by Robert Geldard's 'Gateway to the Fells' and Rob Palethorpe's 'A Beach Gathering'.

Howard Denner won a raffle held as part of the event. 

'Gateway to the Fells' by Robert Geldard.

'Gateway to the Fells' by Robert Geldard. - Credit: Robert Geldard

Val Walker, from the group, said: "If you are interested in photography, the first meeting of the society is a 'Meet and Shoot' evening on Wednesday, September 7 around Cley.

"Meet in the large free car park next to the village hall at 6pm. This would be an ideal opportunity to meet some fellow photographers and learn more about what we do."

More information about the group can be found online at nnps.uk.

Holt News

Don't Miss

Paddle boarders enjoying the North Walsham and Dilham Canal near Ebridge Lock. Picture: DENISE BRADL

Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows fly over the track ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture

Norfolk Live News

Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
One of the winners of the Waiters and Waitresses Race at Cromer Carnival

Cromer Carnival 2022: Fun of town's biggest week returns

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon