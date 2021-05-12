News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Support group for people living with Parkinson's calls for new members

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:34 PM May 12, 2021   
Terry Nokes, who runs the North Walsham and Aylsham Support Group for people with Parkinson's diseas

Terry Nokes, who runs the North Walsham and Aylsham Support Group for people with Parkinson's disease and their carers. Picture: Courtesy of Terry Nokes - Credit: Archant

People in north Norfolk with Parkinson's have been encouraged to join a support group, which is planning to run more days out and  meet-ups as the lockdown restrictions ease. 

Terry Noakes, who runs the Parkinson's UK North Walsham and Aylsham Support Group, said participation in the group had dropped off during the pandemic, and he wanted to let people who may have been recently diagnosed with Parkinson's know what they could offer.

Mr Noakes said: "We can give the respite, information and guidance, and it's also a social gathering. We do all sorts of days out - pub lunches, visits to the beach, just being about to get out and meet like-minded people is a big help."

Mr Noakes said they had meetings at North Walsham's Sacred Heart Catholic church hall on the second Tuesday of each month 10-30am-12.30pm, and they are also now hosting regular meetings via Zoom. 

He said anyone who wanted to find out more could reach him on 01692 406486, 079207 55641 or email terrynoakes.parkinsons@gmail.com; or fellow group organiser Andy Harding in Wroxham on 01603 782667 or email andy@thehardings.uk.


North Walsham News

