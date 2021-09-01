Artists get set to throw open studio doors

Published: 1:57 PM September 1, 2021

Art of all shapes and styles will go on show when an open studios event returns later this month.

More than 90 north Norfolk artists are taking part in the 16-day event, which will involve studios being opened to guests, exhibitions at three schools and six art trails.

Sandra Rowney in her studio. - Credit: Malcolm Rowney

Sandra Rowney, a painter and crafter who works from her riverside studio in Hoveton, is among the artists taking part.

She said: "During the pandemic I found a way to combine my artwork with my passion for wild swimming.

“My work is all about the sea, the river and rock pools. My riverside studio is on the River Bure where I can swim whilst layers are drying on canvases or pots.

You may also want to watch:

"Norfolk Open Studios then gives me a focal point in the year to work towards and a chance to share and discuss my work with visitors.”

Also taking part is Tracey Ross, a painter who lives near Walsingham, who said: "My work explores the horizon and the beauty of creation, inspired by the north Norfolk coast.

Artist Tracey Ross in her studio. - Credit: Charlotte Bromley-Davenport

"I love working in acrylics using mixed media to build up the layers and textures.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to my studio.”

Art will go on show at Aldborough Primary School, Cromer Academy and North Walsham Junior, Infant and Nursery Federation and there will be art trails around Cromer, Happisburgh, West Raynham, Bacton, North Walsham and the Langham area.

Norfolk Open Studios was called off last year due to the pandemic.

Nigel Skinner in his studio. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Ros Dixon, administrator, said, said it was exciting to see the event returning for 2021.

She said: "After last year’s event was cancelled it feels particularly special, as well as it being the first time the scheme will take place in the autumn.



“We hope that the opportunity for visitors to be out and about exploring Norfolk at this magical time of the year, and meeting artists and seeing amazing artwork, will continue to offer much enjoyment and inspiration to people, as Opens Studios always has.”

The event will run from September 25 to October 10. For more information, visit norfolkstudios.org.uk.