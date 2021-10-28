Give us your nominations for the North Norfolk News Awards 2021
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
North Norfolk's community heroes and brilliant businesses will be celebrated in a new set of awards launched by the North Norfolk News.
The North Norfolk News Awards 2021 launch today with the aim of celebrating the people who make our community tick, from our shops and pubs, to the volunteers who give so much while asking for little.
We also want to highlight and applaud the moments that made you smile, laugh or swell with pride at our fantastic borough is capable of.
To kick things off, we are asking for who you think should be shortlisted in each of our eight categories, using the form below.
We will then take those nominations to create a shortlist, and put the names out to a public vote.
Those with the most votes will be given a prize and a moment in the spotlight in the North Norfolk News at the end of the year.
The awards will have eight categories:
- Business owner of the year
- Pub landlord of the year
- Teacher of the year
- Community hero
- Young person of the year
- Moment of the year
- Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative)
- Uniformed hero of the year
Stuart Anderson, North Norfolk News' chief reporter, said the awards were a chance to celebrate everything great about the town, and to look back on an eventful year.
He said: "We want to celebrate the people who make North Norfolk a wonderful place to live and work in.
"There are so many businesses, teachers, police officers, nurses and community heroes across our borough who deserve recognition for what they do in promoting our area or helping its residents in many ways.
"So if you know someone who deserves to be nominated for our North Norfolk News Awards 2021 please put them forward in one of our eight categories to be shortlisted.
"It could be a pub landlord who organises fundraising events, a business that goes an extra mile for customers or a teacher who inspires his pupils or a police officer or nurse who has helped transform someone's life."
Fill in the embedded form above to share your nominations. If you don't have a name for a category, don't worry!