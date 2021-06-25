Join our free PremierPlus membership for freebies and savings

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:00 AM June 25, 2021   
The North Norfolk News has stood by the people of this beautiful and diverse part of Britain for decades, through the good times and the bad. We are proud to now be launching a new PremierPlus membership scheme to reward our loyal readers. - Credit: Archant

The North Norfolk News has a loyal and growing army of readers who care deeply about their community and like to keep informed about what's going on. 

That's why we are proud to be launching a new membership scheme which is free to our loyal subscribers and home news delivered readers.

Our new PremierPlus membership opens the door to a wide variety of offers and discounts designed to save you money and help you get the most out of your North Norfolk life. 

Join our PremierPlus membership scheme for freebies, discounts, exclusive content and invitations to events. - Credit: Archant

Andrew Fitchett, editor of the North Norfolk News, said: "The North Norfolk News has been a pillar of the region for decades, reporting on the latest from the Broads to the beach, in our idyllic villages and vibrant towns.

"We strive to champion our communities and the people who make up this amazing place, while keeping you up-to-date about the burning issues that affect you.  

"A growing number of our people like to read our articles on a laptop or mobile phone screen, and our website has been given an overhaul to make it easier than ever to find the news that interests you. 

"But we remain as dedicated as ever to our historic newspaper, which is at the core of what we do. It's our job to put you, our readers, at the heart of it, which is why we've recently introduced some new features - including new columnist and Q&As - to give you a voice.

Protest in North Walsham about the future of the NHS and being privatised.Picture: MARK BULLIMOR

Flashback to a protest in the streets of North Walsham in support of the NHS. The North Norfolk News is there to fight for causes important to our community. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

"However you like to read the North Norfolk News, we couldn't be more grateful, and our PremierPlus membership is a way of saying thank you for being there."

The PremierPlus bonuses have already started. Anyone who signs up now can claim a free strawberry runner from Enjoy Gardening More - worth £9.99 - and a free Norfolk Day celebration pack worth £6.99. 

The Knightgales singing group hop on their way to perform at Holt station.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Knightgales singing group at the 1940s weekend, which takes place annually in Holt, Sheringham and Weybourne. The North Norfolk News is proud to cover the region's popular events. - Credit: Archant

You can also get 10pc off all orders with Enjoy Gardening More, and a free three-month membership to Dine, worth £14.97.

In the coming weeks and months, members will also have access to exclusive content, additional prizes, bigger savings and invitations to member-only events.  

The scheme is exclusive to our subscribers and home news delivered readers. All you need to do is register your email address so we can confirm you purchase status and we will send you regular newsletters with exclusive PremierPlus offers. 

To be a part of it, simply visit www.archanthub.co.uk/premierplus and register.

Beccles and Bungay Journal editor Andrew Fitchett.Picture: Nick Butcher

Andrew Fitchett, editor of the North Norfolk news. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A view of Cromer - the destination in what has been named one of the UK's 25 most scenic drives.

A view of Cromer, served by the North Norfolk News. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The view from the town hall in Aylsham's National Trust-owned Market Place. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The centre of Aylsham, one of the many beautiful towns and villages served by the North Norfolk News. - Credit: STUART ANDERSON


