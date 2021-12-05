Voting in the North Norfolk News Awards closes soon
- Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC
Time is running to vote in the first ever North Norfolk News Awards.
We launched the awards last month to shine a light on the people, groups and events that help make North Norfolk such a wonderful place.
We were inundated with nominations for the eight categories of the awards and whittled them down to a shortlist of three for each category.
The categories are: Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative); Uniformed hero of the year.
You can vote for your favourites online at www.northnorfolknews.co.uk, simply search for "North Norfolk News Awards", or find the story on our Facebook page.
Voting will close soon, and the winners will be announced soon afterwards.
Where appropriate, they will receive a small token of thanks, and we hope to feature each of them in these pages in the coming weeks.
