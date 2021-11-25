Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed

The nominees for the North Norfolk News Awards 2021 have been revealed. - Credit: Archant

The nominations are in and now it's time to get voting in the first ever North Norfolk News Awards.

We launched the awards last month to shine a light on the people, groups and events that help make North Norfolk such a wonderful place.

We were inundated with nominations for the eight categories of the awards. From a shortlist of three for each category, the winners will be announced later on this year, and there will be a special write up about each of them in these pages.

The North Norfolk News Awards are an opportunity to highlight he best of our region. - Credit: Â© ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Stuart Anderson, North Norfolk News chief reporter, said: "I am thrilled at how many brilliant people and groups have been nominated in our first-ever North Norfolk News Awards.

"The response was fantastic and shows how people across the district want to celebrate and praise all that is great about their communities.

Stuart Anderson, chief reporter of the North Norfolk News - Credit: Steve Adams

"We have reported on so many inspirational people and their stories this year, and covered some amazing events around north Norfolk and beyond.

"Now it's up to you. Please vote in as many categories below as you wish to help us find our North Norfolk heroes. Good luck to all the nominees."

The nominees are:

Business owner of year

Pub landlord of the year

Teacher of the year

Community hero

Young person of the year

Moment of the year (A special moment that sums up your town, village or local community)

Fresh idea of the year (A new business, group or event)

Uniformed hero of the year

The Aylsham Food Festival is one of our nominees in the 'Moment of the year' category. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The new Banksy in Cromer is also a nominee in the 'Moment of the year' category. - Credit: Sue Edwards

The North Walsham fireworks display in November is also a nominee in the 'Moment of the year' category. - Credit: Archant



