Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed
- Credit: Archant
The nominations are in and now it's time to get voting in the first ever North Norfolk News Awards.
We launched the awards last month to shine a light on the people, groups and events that help make North Norfolk such a wonderful place.
We were inundated with nominations for the eight categories of the awards. From a shortlist of three for each category, the winners will be announced later on this year, and there will be a special write up about each of them in these pages.
Stuart Anderson, North Norfolk News chief reporter, said: "I am thrilled at how many brilliant people and groups have been nominated in our first-ever North Norfolk News Awards.
"The response was fantastic and shows how people across the district want to celebrate and praise all that is great about their communities.
"We have reported on so many inspirational people and their stories this year, and covered some amazing events around north Norfolk and beyond.
"Now it's up to you. Please vote in as many categories below as you wish to help us find our North Norfolk heroes. Good luck to all the nominees."
The nominees are:
Most Read
- 1 First look inside north Norfolk's new £12.7m leisure centre
- 2 Heritage line’s general manager to retire after 40 years in the rail industry
- 3 WATCH: Dashcam footage shows near miss between deer and two cars
- 4 Part of A148 closed due to crash
- 5 Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
- 6 Firefighters to scale church for charity
- 7 Obituary: Man, 93, who fell in love with Norfolk after wartime evacuation
- 8 New online shopping service for Broadland launches
- 9 Nominees for the North Norfolk Awards 2021 revealed
- 10 Theatre preparing for afternoon of Christmas carols
Business owner of year
Pub landlord of the year
Teacher of the year
Community hero
Young person of the year
Moment of the year (A special moment that sums up your town, village or local community)
Fresh idea of the year (A new business, group or event)
Uniformed hero of the year