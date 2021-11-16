Final call for North Norfolk News Awards nominations

Time is running out to nominate in the North Norfolk News Awards - Credit: Â© ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHI

Now is the time to get in your nominations for the 2021 North Norfolk News Awards.

New for 2021, the awards are this newspaper's way of celebrating North Norfolk's caring and diverse community, and helping those that go above and beyond get the recognition they deserve.

Nominations will close in the coming days and nominees will be announced in next week's edition of the North Norfolk News.

The North Norfolk News Awards 2021. - Credit: Archant

The categories are: Business owner of the year; Pub landlord of the year; Teacher of the year; Community hero; Young person of the year; Moment of the year; Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative) and Uniformed hero of the year.

Category winners will receive a gift and get a special write up in these pages towards the end of the year.

To nominate, simply use the form embedded on this page.

