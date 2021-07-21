News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

New summer car parks to open on coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:01 PM July 21, 2021   
North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer could be used as a park-and-ride

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer, will become a temporary car park for the general public. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Three temporary car parks are being opened to help cater for the influx of summer visitors to the north Norfolk coast.

In Cromer, North Norfolk District Council is opening the 'Carnival Field' - next to the Runton Road Car Park - as a long-stay car park.

The council is also opening up the car park at its offices in Holt Road for visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and the August 30 bank holiday Monday. The council's normal parking charges would apply to both these car parks. 

A plan of the exiting (blue) and temporary (red) car parks around Cromer and Sheringham.

A plan of the exiting (blue) and temporary (red) car parks around Cromer and Sheringham. - Credit: NNDC

The council is leasing the cricket field at the Beeston Hall School to provide additional parking between July 24 and September 4.

Parking here will be free and people will be able to either walk into Sheringham or catch regular bus services from outside the cricket field to Sheringham and Cromer or further afield to Weybourne, Blakeney and Wells using the Coasthopper service.

This car park will be open seven days a week 10am to 7pm, with a staffed presence and temporary toilet facilities.
 

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Councillor Nigel Lloyd from North Norfolk District Council

New seaside loo uses no water, power or chemicals

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham station's new, passenger-friendly platform.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Norfolk Live

Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at  Holt Rugby Football Club.

'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Upside down house in Wells Next the Sea, Norfolk

See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus