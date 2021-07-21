New summer car parks to open on coast

Published: 12:01 PM July 21, 2021

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer, will become a temporary car park for the general public. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Three temporary car parks are being opened to help cater for the influx of summer visitors to the north Norfolk coast.

In Cromer, North Norfolk District Council is opening the 'Carnival Field' - next to the Runton Road Car Park - as a long-stay car park.

The council is also opening up the car park at its offices in Holt Road for visitors on Saturdays, Sundays and the August 30 bank holiday Monday. The council's normal parking charges would apply to both these car parks.

A plan of the exiting (blue) and temporary (red) car parks around Cromer and Sheringham. - Credit: NNDC

The council is leasing the cricket field at the Beeston Hall School to provide additional parking between July 24 and September 4.

Parking here will be free and people will be able to either walk into Sheringham or catch regular bus services from outside the cricket field to Sheringham and Cromer or further afield to Weybourne, Blakeney and Wells using the Coasthopper service.

This car park will be open seven days a week 10am to 7pm, with a staffed presence and temporary toilet facilities.

