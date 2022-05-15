First coastal road marathon in three decades hailed 'magnificent' success
- Credit: Denise Bradley
For the first time in 30 years hundreds of runners hit the streets of north Norfolk for a race along the glorious coastline.
The Mammoth Marathon saw athletes heading from Sea Palling to Happisburgh before taking in Walcott, Bacton, Paston, Mundesley and Northrepps.
They made their way past Cromer Pier before getting over the finish line at Sheringham.
A half-marathon started in Mundesley.
The event had been set to take place in May 2020, before being pushed back 12 months due to Covid.
A second cancellation then followed last year, with the marathon finally held on Sunday, May 15.
This year's event saw almost 300 take part in the half-marathon alone, with hundreds more expected to have completed the marathon route.
North Norfolk District Council leader, Tim Adams, said: "It has been a fantastic day and the whole thing has gone really well.
"It is definitely inspiring us to want to do it again and I'm really keen to see that happen.
"We saw at the start a really good atmosphere and that's the same in Sheringham at the finish, and it's a nice little boost for our local businesses along the route too.
"People have really stepped up to help. We've had a lot of volunteers for the drink stations and we are getting a lot of good feedback from the runners.
"It's great to see so many people taking part, whether that's experienced marathon runners or people doing it for the first time getting a new personal achievement."
The 'mammoth' theme of the race ties in with the council's Deep History Coast campaign, which aims to draw more people to explore north Norfolk's prehistoric heritage, which was once a stomping ground for species including the southern mammoth.
Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for culture and wellbeing, said: "It has been a magnificent day and there are a lot of happy people around.
"Credit must go to North Norfolk District Council for their work setting this up, but this is only the inaugural event so hopefully there will be more in the future.
"I have heard a lot of good things from the runners and I admire them all for their success."