Search

Advanced search

Uncertainty around most north Norfolk leisure centres’ reopening

PUBLISHED: 11:23 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 16 July 2020

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossis in North Walsham. The centre is planning to reopen on July 25. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossis in North Walsham. The centre is planning to reopen on July 25. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant 2020

Leisure centres have been given the green light to reopen later this month, but it is not yet clear when most of north Norfolk’s centres will make a comeback.

Sheringham leisure centre Splash, which was damaged in a storm in Febuary. No date has yet been set for its reopening. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham leisure centre Splash, which was damaged in a storm in Febuary. No date has yet been set for its reopening. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The privately owned Rossis leisure centre in North Walsham is introducing measures so it can reopen on July 25. But no date has yet been given for the reopening of Splash in Sheringham, or the other centres Everyone’s Active runs on behalf of North Norfolk District Council.

Splash’s roof was damaged during Storm Ciara in February. The pool was closed for repairs, but the centre’s gym and sports park remained open until the lockdown was announced, when all centres closed.

But Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active’, which runs the centre, said no date had yet been set reopening Splash, or Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, North Walsham Sports Centre, Stalham Sports Centre, Cromer Sports Centre or Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham.

Mr Jardine said: “We’re delighted to be given the go-ahead to reopen leisure centres, following the latest announcement from government. After being closed for nearly four months, this good news is what the leisure industry has been eagerly awaiting. Giving people the opportunity to resume activity and exercise in their leisure centre will go a long way to maintaining the good health of local communities.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re currently liaising with all our local authority partners – including North Norfolk District Council - on the specific plans for reopening each of our centres.

“We are pleased to announce that the recent works at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre are now complete. However, the dates for when we reopen all of our centres in North Norfolk are dependent on our discussions with local authority partners. We hope to be able to confirm a date soon.”

Rossis is planning to open its gym, pool and squash courts initially to members only, who would be required to book online or by phone before their visit.

Jon Goodyear, head of operations, said: “We want to make sure our members get priority first.

“They will be able to book one-hour gym slots, which will give us 15 minutes in between the slots to deep clean the gym. We’ll also have staff going around sterilizing the equipment during the sessions, and the gym equipment is being spaced out.

“The same goes for the pool - they will be able to book 45 minutes slots, with a maximum of four in the gym at a time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Pub to increase workforce as marquee-with-a-view is a hit

The White Horse Inn at Brancaster. Picture: The White Horse

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Uncertainty around most north Norfolk leisure centres’ reopening

Liam Killington, sports and fitness manager at Rossis in North Walsham. The centre is planning to reopen on July 25. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Motorcycling Baptist minister pens book to help those struggling to cope with coronavirus crisis

Worstead Baptist Church minister Rev Patrick Coghlan, who has written a book aimed at supporting people struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘I sometimes feel I’m not as important as other people’: Carer nominated as Norwich’s unsung hero

Victoria Trattles, who won Castle Quarter's Unsung hero competition. Pic: Victoria Trattles

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass