News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Covid to blame as sports centres finally reopen

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:16 PM September 27, 2021   
North Norfolk leisure centres reopen

Three North Norfolk leisure centres are set to reopen this Friday October 1, having been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic - Credit: Everyone Active

Three North Norfolk sports centres are finally reopening after 18 months' closure.

Stalham Sports Centre, North Walsham Sports Centre and Cromer Sports Centre will reopen on Friday, October 1.

The three centres have been closed since March 2020 and their operator, Everyone Active, has blamed the pandemic.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager, said: "We are delighted to reopen these centres and to provide an exciting range of activities to local communities.

“Unfortunately, reopening at an earlier date would not have been possible due to the impact of the pandemic on these sites – which are among our smaller centres in Norfolk."

You may also want to watch:

People will no longer be able to pay in cash as the centres move to card payments only, and bookings for activities can be made online. 

Everyone Active runs the centres on behalf of North Norfolk District Council. The other sites it manages, Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham and Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, have been open for months. 




Most Read

  1. 1 North Norfolk key workers share impact of fuel panic buying
  2. 2 Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages
  3. 3 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk
  1. 4 Steam engine naming ceremony to mark Royal British Legion centenary
  2. 5 Delays expected on part of A149 during upcoming road resurfacing
  3. 6 Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’
  4. 7 Happisburgh's 'relentless' erosion captured in stunning photo essay
  5. 8 Why has a golden dome appeared in this Norfolk town?
  6. 9 Revealed: Where most parking tickets have been issued in Norfolk
  7. 10 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV | Video

The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Original Factory Shop will open its brand-new store in the North Norfolk Retail Park in Cromer on October 14. 

The Original Factory Shop to open new site in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Samantha Withers, director of Coast and Country Estate Agents

Hot Properties

'Power buyers' help pump up north Norfolk housing market to new heights

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon