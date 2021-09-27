Covid to blame as sports centres finally reopen

Published: 3:16 PM September 27, 2021

Three North Norfolk leisure centres are set to reopen this Friday October 1, having been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic - Credit: Everyone Active

Three North Norfolk sports centres are finally reopening after 18 months' closure.

Stalham Sports Centre, North Walsham Sports Centre and Cromer Sports Centre will reopen on Friday, October 1.

The three centres have been closed since March 2020 and their operator, Everyone Active, has blamed the pandemic.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager, said: "We are delighted to reopen these centres and to provide an exciting range of activities to local communities.

“Unfortunately, reopening at an earlier date would not have been possible due to the impact of the pandemic on these sites – which are among our smaller centres in Norfolk."

People will no longer be able to pay in cash as the centres move to card payments only, and bookings for activities can be made online.

Everyone Active runs the centres on behalf of North Norfolk District Council. The other sites it manages, Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham and Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre, have been open for months.











